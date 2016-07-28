BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Partners Q2 net income $0.34 per limited partner unit

July 28 Westlake Chemical Partners LP :

* Westlake Chemical Partners LP announces second quarter 2016 earnings and the completion of Opco's 250 million pound ethylene expansion in Lake Charles, Louisiana

* Quarterly total net sales $210.8 million versus $251.7 million

* Quarterly net income attributable to partnership $0.34 per limited partner unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: