BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Partners Q2 net income $0.34 per limited partner unit

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Westlake Chemical Partners LP :
* Westlake Chemical Partners LP announces second quarter 2016 earnings and the completion of Opco's 250 million pound ethylene expansion in Lake Charles, Louisiana
* Quarterly total net sales $210.8 million versus $251.7 million
* Quarterly net income attributable to partnership $0.34 per limited partner unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday