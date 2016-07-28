BRIEF-Enova Q2 earnings per share $0.25

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 Enova International Inc :
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $130 million to $145 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $710.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enova announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $700 million to $740 million
* Q2 revenue $172.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.8 million
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $175 million to $190 million
* Sees q3 adjusted EBITDA of $25 million to $35 million
* Q3 revenue view $177.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production