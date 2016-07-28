版本:
2016年 7月 29日

BRIEF-Enova Q2 earnings per share $0.25

July 28 Enova International Inc :

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $130 million to $145 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $710.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enova announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $700 million to $740 million

* Q2 revenue $172.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.8 million

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $175 million to $190 million

* Sees q3 adjusted EBITDA of $25 million to $35 million

* Q3 revenue view $177.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

