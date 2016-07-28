版本:
BRIEF-Cardtronics Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

July 28 Cardtronics Plc

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $130 million to $140 million

* Sees fy adjusted net income per diluted share of $3.20 to $3.30

* Cardtronics announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue $324 million versus i/b/e/s view $315.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy revenues of $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.12, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

