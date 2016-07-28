版本:
2016年 7月 29日

BRIEF-Kite realty group trust Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.52

July 28 Kite Realty Group Trust

* Sees fy ffo, per diluted common share, as defined by nareit $2.00 - $2.02

* Kite realty group trust reports second quarter results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.04 to $2.08

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.52

* Q2 FFO per share $0.48

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

