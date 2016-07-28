BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment Q2 revenue $2.2 billion

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 Live Nation Entertainment Inc :
* Currently expect capital expenditures for year to be between approximately $175 million and $180 million
* Expect amortization of nonrecoupable ticketing contract advances for 2016 full year to be in line with total amount in 2015.
* Event-Related deferred revenue was $1.15 billion as of June 30, 2016, compared to $1.03 billion as of same date in 2015
* Live nation entertainment reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.88 billion
* Operating income up 76% for quarter to $74 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production