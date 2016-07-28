BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group Q2 operating earnings per share $1.24

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Hanover Insurance Group Inc
* Says net premiums written were $395.3 million in quarter, up 4.5% from prior-year quarter
* The hanover reports second quarter net income of $0.05 per diluted share; second quarter operating income(1) of $1.24 per diluted share; combined ratio of 97.3%, including catastrophe impact of 4.5 points
* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.24
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $1.22 billion versus $1.30 bln
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance