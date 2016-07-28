BRIEF-Hartford Financial Q2 core earnings per share $0.31

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
* The Hartford reports second quarter 2016 net income of $0.54 per diluted share and core earnings of $0.31 per diluted share
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 earnings per share $0.54
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc says qtrly book value per diluted share was $47.02, up 9% from Dec. 31, 2015
* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc says Q2 commercial lines combined ratio was 95.0, up 2.8 points from Q2 2015
* Outlook for 2016 personal lines combined ratio before catastrophes and prior year development has increased to a range of 93.0 to 94.0
* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc says qtrly earned premiums $3,444 million
* Average total mutual funds segment aum decreased to $90.9 billion at end of Q2 2016 compared with $95.8 billion
* Qtrly book value per share EX. AOCI was $44.74, a 2% increase from Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday