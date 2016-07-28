版本:
BRIEF-Stamps.Com Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.94

July 28 Stamps.Com Inc

* FY2016 revenue view $323.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stamps.Com reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.94

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 revenue $84 million versus i/b/e/s view $73.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.50 to $3.00

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $320 million to $345 million

* Sees FY 2016 Non-GAAP earnings per share $7.00-$7.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

