BRIEF-CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2016 Results: FFO Per Share Grows 16.1%; Same-Store NOI Increases 11.0%

July 28 CubeSmart

* Sees FY 2016 same-store net operating income ("NOI") growth of 9.5% to 10.25% over 2015

* Estimates that its fully diluted FFO, as adjusted, per share for quarter ending September 30, 2016 will be between $0.37 and $0.38

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cubesmart Reports Second Quarter 2016 Results: FFO Per Share Grows 16.1%; same store NOI increases 11.0%

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.36

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.40 to $1.44

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

