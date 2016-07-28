BRIEF-FirstEnergy Q2 GAAP loss per share $2.56

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 FirstEnergy Corp :
* Announces Second Quarter 2016 Results, Provides Third Quarter And Full-Year 2016 guidance
* Sees q3 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.65 to $0.75
* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.63 to $0.73
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share $2.40 to $2.60
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $2.56
* Q2 revenue $3.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.58 billion
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.55 to $0.75
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance