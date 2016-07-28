BRIEF-FirstEnergy Q2 GAAP loss per share $2.56

July 28 FirstEnergy Corp :

* Announces Second Quarter 2016 Results, Provides Third Quarter And Full-Year 2016 guidance

* Sees q3 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.65 to $0.75

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.63 to $0.73

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share $2.40 to $2.60

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $2.56

* Q2 revenue $3.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.58 billion

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.55 to $0.75

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)