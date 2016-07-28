版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Mercer International Q2 revenue drops 18 pct

July 28 Mercer International Inc

* Q2 loss per share C$0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $231.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue fell 18 percent to C$218.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

