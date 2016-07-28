BRIEF-Mercer International Q2 revenue drops 18 pct

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Mercer International Inc
* Q2 loss per share C$0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $231.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue fell 18 percent to C$218.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance