BRIEF-Empire District Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 Empire District :
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.26per share
* The Empire District Electric Company reports second quarter 2016 earnings; declares quarterly dividend
* Q2 earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production