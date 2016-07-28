版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Empire District Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

July 28 Empire District :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.26per share

* The Empire District Electric Company reports second quarter 2016 earnings; declares quarterly dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐