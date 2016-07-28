BRIEF-Lamelee Iron Ore says Pierre Lortie resigned as chairman

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Lamelee Iron Ore Ltd
* Lamelee announces effective date of share consolidation and corporate update
* Pierre Lortie and Peter Smith have rendered their resignations, respectively as chairman and director of Lamelee effective July 13, 2016
* Pierre Lortie and Peter Smith have rendered their resignations, respectively as chairman and director of Lamelee effective July 13, 2016

* Appointment of Maxime Lemieux, lawyer at McMillan LLP, as director effective today
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance