BRIEF-Teligent Inc announces Q2 2016 results

July 28 Teligent Inc

* Says expects total revenue between $65.0 and $72.0 million for year ended December 31, 2016

* Teligent Inc says intends to submit at least 15 ANDAs with FDA in 2016

* Says anticipates gross margin of 54% to 56% for year ended December 31, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* FY2016 revenue view $65.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teligent, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 93 percent to $17.1 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Teligent Inc says expects to spend between 28% and 32% of total revenue in research and development by end of 2016

* Says expects operating income between $2.0 and $4.0 million for year ended December 31, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $16.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S