BRIEF-Teligent Inc announces Q2 2016 results

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Teligent Inc
* Says expects total revenue between $65.0 and $72.0 million for year ended December 31, 2016
* Teligent Inc says intends to submit at least 15 ANDAs with FDA in 2016
* Says anticipates gross margin of 54% to 56% for year ended December 31, 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* FY2016 revenue view $65.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Teligent, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $65 million to $72 million
* Q2 revenue rose 93 percent to $17.1 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Teligent Inc says expects to spend between 28% and 32% of total revenue in research and development by end of 2016
* Says expects operating income between $2.0 and $4.0 million for year ended December 31, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $16.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday