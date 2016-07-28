版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-TSR posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.09

July 28 TSR Inc

* TSR reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended MAY 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue rose 3.6 percent to $15.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐