BRIEF-AptarGroup reports Q2 adj. earnings per share of $0.81

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 AptarGroup Inc
* AptarGroup reports record quarterly net income and earnings per share; expanding congers, new york facility to include elastomer component capacity
* Q2 sales $620 million versus I/B/E/S view $621.5 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.81 excluding items
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.91
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.79 to $0.84 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance