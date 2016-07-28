版本:
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals adds Sarah Kavanagh to its board of directors

July 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant has increased size of its board to 12 members, 11 of whom are independent

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces the addition of Sarah B. Kavanagh to its board of directors

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces the addition of Sarah B. Kavanagh to its board of directors

