BRIEF-Simpson Manufacturing Q2 earnings per share $0.54

July 28 Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc

* Q2 revenue view $227.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Simpson Manufacturing Announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net sales increased 6% to $230.0 million from $216.7 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

