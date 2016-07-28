BRIEF-Simpson Manufacturing Q2 earnings per share $0.54

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc
* Q2 revenue view $227.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Simpson Manufacturing Announces second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.54
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net sales increased 6% to $230.0 million from $216.7 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday