BRIEF-Interfor qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.30

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Interfor Corp
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Interfor reports Q2'16 results
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.33
* Q2 sales C$458.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$434.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Monetization process for Tacoma Sawmill property is proceeding on track, with sale expected to close in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday