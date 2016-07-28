BRIEF-ARC Resources Ltd Q2 FFO per share C$0.40

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
July 29 Arc Resources Ltd
* Full-Year 2016 annual average production is expected to be in range of 118,000 to 122,000 boe per day
* ARC Resources Ltd. Announces strong second quarter results and strategic cardium acquisition
* Q2 FFO per share C$0.40
* Sees full-year 2016 per boe operating expenses have been lowered to a range of $6.90 to $7.20 per boe
* ARC's 2016 full-year guidance has been revised to incorporate increased 2016 capital spending of approximately $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780')
* Sherritt provides an update on ambatovy joint venture negotiations
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.