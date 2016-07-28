BRIEF-Civeo Q2 loss per share $0.11

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Civeo Corp
* Civeo corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $93 million to $99 million
* Q2 revenue $107 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $390 million to $400 million
* Civeo corp says for q3 of 2016, company expects adjusted ebitda of $18 million to $21 million
* Civeo corp says for full year 2016, company expects adjusted ebitda of $74 million to $82 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance