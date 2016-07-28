BRIEF-Civeo Q2 loss per share $0.11

July 28 Civeo Corp

* Civeo corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $93 million to $99 million

* Q2 revenue $107 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $390 million to $400 million

* Civeo corp says for q3 of 2016, company expects adjusted ebitda of $18 million to $21 million

* Civeo corp says for full year 2016, company expects adjusted ebitda of $74 million to $82 million