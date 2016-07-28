BRIEF-Eldorado Q2 adj EPS $0.01

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Eldorado Gold Corp
* Qtrly gold production of 124,110 ounces
* Expecting to produce a total of 570,000 ounces of gold at all in sustaining cash costs of $930 per ounce and cash costs of $595 per ounce for fy 2016
* Production is expected to increase throughout remainder of year as leach cycles benefit from lower lifts placed on new leach pad cells
* Eldorado reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 loss per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly all-in sustaining cash costs averaged $933 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance