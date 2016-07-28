BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication Q2 earnings per share $0.37

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
July 28 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc
* Says revenue backlog of $157.5 million and labor backlog of approximately 1.3 million hours at june 30, 2016
* Gulf island fabrication, inc. Reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 revenue $81.5 million versus $84.3 million
* Expect to recognize revenue from backlog of approximately $134.4 million and $23.1 million during remainder of 2016 and during 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $76.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
