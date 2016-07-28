BRIEF-United States Lime & Minerals Q2 earnings per share $0.66

July 28 United States Lime & Minerals Inc :

* Production volumes from company's natural gas interests in Q2 2016 totaled 157 thousand MCF compared to 183 thousand MCF

* Board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on company's common stock

* United States Lime & Minerals reports second quarter 2016 results and declares regular quarterly cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 revenue rose 1.3 percent to $32.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)