2016年 7月 29日

BRIEF-Chemtura Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 from cont ops

July 28 Chemtura Corp

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $437.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chemtura reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $441 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

