BRIEF-Chemtura Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 from cont ops

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Chemtura Corp
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $437.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chemtura reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $441 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday