BRIEF-Bancorp Q2 loss per share $0.83

July 28 Bancorp Inc :

* The Bancorp, Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.47 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share $0.83

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income increased 23% to $20.9 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016 compared to $17.0 million for quarter ended June 30, 2015

* Net interest margin increased to 2.73% for quarter ended june 30, 2016 compared to 2.23% for quarter ended June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)