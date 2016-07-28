BRIEF-Bancorp Q2 loss per share $0.83

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 28 Bancorp Inc :
* The Bancorp, Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.47 from continuing operations
* Q2 loss per share $0.83
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income increased 23% to $20.9 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016 compared to $17.0 million for quarter ended June 30, 2015
* Net interest margin increased to 2.73% for quarter ended june 30, 2016 compared to 2.23% for quarter ended June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday