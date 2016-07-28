BRIEF-Investar Holding Q2 earnings per share $0.28

July 28 Investar Holding Corp :

* Says net interest income for q2 of 2016 totaled $8.7 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 1.3%, compared to q1 of 2016

* Investar Holding Corporation announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28