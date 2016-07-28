BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.19

July 28 Heritage Commerce Corp :

* Heritage Commerce Corp's second quarter 2016 earnings increased 63% from the prior year second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heritage Commerce Corp says net interest income increased 29% to $22.7 million for q2 of 2016, compared to $17.6 million for q2 of 2015