BRIEF-Cigna reports Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share of $1.98

July 29 Cigna Corp

* Cigna reports second quarter 2016 results, solid performance in global health care offset by pressure in group disability and life

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.98

* Q2 earnings per share $1.97

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $10 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.97 billion

* Sees full year total commercial medical care ratio 78.5 percent to 79.5 percent

* Sees full year total government medical care ratio 84 percent to 85 percent

* Cigna Corp sees 2016 global medical customer growth to be low single digit percentage range

* Q2 commercial MCR of 78.8 percent reflects strong performance of commercial employer group business, partially offset by higher medical costs in individual business

* Says 2016 projected total revenue growth to be in mid single digit percentage range

* Outlook for FY 2016 consolidated adjusted income from operations is in range of $2.02 billion to $2.11 billion, or $7.75 to $8.10 per share

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $9.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Global health care net medical costs payable was about $2.37 billion at June 30, 2016 and $2.11 billion at December 31, 2015