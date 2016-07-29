BRIEF-Air Canada Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

July 29 Air Canada

* In q2 of 2016, system passenger revenues of $3.143 billion increased $61 million or 2.0 per cent from q2 of 2015

* Air canada qtrly adjusted casm decreased 1.1 per cent from q2 of 2015

* Air canada says continues to expect depreciation, amortization and impairment expense to increase by $150 million from full year 2015

* Now expects fy aircraft maintenance expense to increase by $165 million from full year 2015

* As part of its assumptions, air canada assumes relatively low to modest canadian gdp growth for period 2016 to 2018

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.57, revenue view c$3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* All figures in c$

* Air canada says for q3 of 2016, expects adjusted casm to decrease between 5.5 to 6.5 per cent when compared to q3 of 2015

* Air canada reports second quarter 2016 results

* Continues to expect full year 2016 ebitdar to increase 4 to 8 per cent from record full year 2015 ebitdar

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.72

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.66

* Capital expenditures for second half of 2016 are expected to amount to $437 million.

* Air canada says for full year 2016, air canada now expects adjusted casm to decrease between 2.75 to 3.75 per cent

* Q2 operating revenue c$ 3,458 million versus. c$3,414 million last year

* On track to reducing casm by 21 per cent, excluding impact of foreign exchange and fuel prices, by end of 2018 when compared to 2012

* Air canada says for 2016 now expects employee benefits expense to increase by $20 million from full year 2015

* Q2 passenger revenue per rpm (yield) 16.7 canadian cents versus. 18 canadian cents

* Q2 operating expense per asm ("casm") 14.2 canadian cents versus. 15.4 canadian cents

* Air canada says expects that price of jet fuel will average 55 cad cents per litre for q3 and 53 cad cents per litre for full year 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view c$3.70, revenue view c$14.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* If value of canadian dollar during 2016 were to remain at 2015 levels, adjusted casm for 2016 versus full year 2015 would be projected to decrease 3.75 to 4.75 percent

* If value of canadian dollar during 2016 were to remain at 2015 levels, adjusted casm for 2016 versus full year 2015 would be projected to decrease 3.75 to 4.75 percent

* Remains committed, on track to reducing casm by 21 percent, excluding impact of foreign exchange and fuel prices, by end of 2018 when compared to 2012