BRIEF-Dril-Quip Q2 earnings per share $0.96

July 29 Dril-quip Inc
* Quip - backlog at june 30, 2016 was about $460 million,
compared to its june 30, 2015 backlog of approximately $1.0
billion
* Quip inc - board of directors has authorized a stock
repurchase program under which company can repurchase up to $100
million of its common stock
* Quip announces results for 2nd quarter 2016 and stock
repurchase program
* Q2 earnings per share $0.96
* Q2 revenue $142.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $149.3
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
