BRIEF-Dril-Quip Q2 earnings per share $0.96

July 29 Dril-quip Inc

* Quip - backlog at june 30, 2016 was about $460 million, compared to its june 30, 2015 backlog of approximately $1.0 billion

* Quip inc - board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase program under which company can repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock

* Quip announces results for 2nd quarter 2016 and stock repurchase program

* Q2 earnings per share $0.96

* Q2 revenue $142.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $149.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S