BRIEF-NextEra to buy bankrupt Energy Future and stake in Oncor

July 29 Nextera Energy Inc
* Deal has total enterprise value of approximately $18.4
billion
* No involuntary workforce reductions at oncor for at least
two years after transaction close
* Definitive agreement will be filed publicly as part of
restructuring of efh
* As part of transaction, nextera energy intends to fund
$9.5 billion, primarily for repayment of efih debt
* Transaction is not subject to any financing contingencies.
* Credit suisse securities (usa) llc and bank of america
merrill lynch are serving as lead financial advisors to nextera
energy
* Transaction has been approved by boards of directors of
both nextera energy and efh
* Intends to use combination of debt, convertible equity
units, and proceeds from asset sales to fund cash being provided
to creditors
* Financial advisors include deutsche bank securities, j.p.
Morgan securities, ubs securities and wells fargo securities
* Newly formed unit of co will acquire reorganized energy
future holdings including efh's 80 percent interest in oncor
electric delivery co
* Nextera energy reaches definitive agreement to acquire
energy future holdings' interest in oncor electric delivery
company
* Transaction expected to be meaningfully accretive to
nextera energy earnings
* Definitive agreement is part of an overall plan of
reorganization that is designed to allow efh to emerge from
chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Transaction will extinguish all efh and efih debt that
currently exists above oncor
* Sees accretion from deal to enable it to grow at or near
top end of its 6 to 8 percent per year adjusted eps growth rate
through 2018, off 2014 base
