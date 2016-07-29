BRIEF-KBR expects legacy legal costs to be about $15 million in 2016

July 29 Kbr Inc

* Expects legacy legal costs to be approximately $15 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted share in 2016.

* On track to exceed year-end 2016 targets with at least $200 million in annual cost savings already identified

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.20 to $1.45 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Legal costs associated with legacy U.S. Government contracts, including results for KBRwyle for H2 2016 expected to add between $0.05 and $0.08 per share

* During Q2, company incurred $12 million in pre-tax restructuring costs primarily related to severance costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: