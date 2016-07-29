BRIEF-LifePoint Health reports Q2 EPS $0.38

July 29 LifePoint Health Inc :
* LifePoint Health reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees 2016 Estimated Adjusted Normalized Ebitda $740.0 Mln
* $760.0 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.74, revenue view $6.49
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.592 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61
billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* LifePoint Health Inc seeas 2016 estimatedf net revenue
$6.35 -$6.45 billion
* LifePoint Health Inc sees 2016 estimated adjusted diluted
EPS $3.43 - $3.70
