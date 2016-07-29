BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Q2 loss per share $0.14

July 29 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
* Sees q3 net production guidance of 1,575 to 1,600 mmcf/day
for natural gas; 10,000 to 10,500 bbls/day for crude oil and
condensate
* Cabot oil & gas corporation announces second quarter 2016
financial and operating results
* Q2 loss per share $0.07 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Increased its 2016 capital budget from $325 million to
$345 million
* Equivalent production in q2 of 2016 was 151.8 billion
cubic feet equivalent (bcfe)
* Increased its 2016 capital budget to reflect incremental
capital for completion of an additional 15 to 20 net wells
during h2
* Company's 2016 production growth guidance range of two to
seven percent remains unchanged
* Sees q3 net production guidance of 1,200 to 1,250 bbls per
day for ngls
