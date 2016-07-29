BRIEF-Xerox Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

July 29 Xerox XRX.N>

* During q2, xerox reported progress on its planned separation into two independent, publicly traded companies

* Now expects to incur one-time separation costs of $175 to $200 million pre-tax, which is lower than its previous estimate of $200 to $250 million

* Company expects dis-synergy costs of $40 to $50 million in 2017

* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 to $0.28

* Sees q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.16

* Q2 revenue $4.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.39 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.20

* Reaffirms fy 2016 gaap earnings per share view $0.45 to $0.55

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue from the company's services business was $2.5 billion, a decrease of 2 percent or 1 percent in constant currency

* Today provided an update on estimated costs associated with separation

* On track to realize approximately $700 million in annualized savings it targeted for 2016

* Estimated restructuring and related charges continue to be approximately $300 million for full-year 2016

* Tax-Related separation costs are estimated to be $40 to $50 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $17.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)