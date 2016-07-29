BRIEF-Ruth's Hospitality Q2 earnings per share $0.21 from cont ops

July 29 Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc
* Q2 same restaurant sales rose 1.5 percent
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.07per share
* Ruth's hospitality group, inc. Reports second quarter 2016
financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $92.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $92.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Reaffirming its full year 2016 outlook
