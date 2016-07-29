BRIEF-Armstrong World sees FY 2016 adjusted EPS $2.05-$2.25

July 29 Armstrong World Industries Inc
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.05 to $2.25
* Qtrly net sales $314.3 million versus $306.1 million
* Armstrong world industries reports second quarter 2016
results
* Announces $150 million dollar share repurchase program
* Reiterates full year 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance, with
lower revenue guidance on softer outlook in international
markets
* Armstrong world industries inc sees fy constant currency
sales now expected to be in $1.23 to $1.28 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.23, revenue view $1.42
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.29
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $311.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
