BRIEF-AutoNation reports quarterly EPS of $1.08 from continuing operations

July 29 AutoNation Inc
* Reports All Time record quarterly EPS from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to $5.4 billion
* Q2 revenue view $5.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In H2, sees improvement due to Takata airbag parts
availability,compensation paid by certain manufacturers that
will partially offset costs
* Autonation Inc says "Takata airbag recall continues to be
disruptive to our business"
