BRIEF-AutoNation reports quarterly EPS of $1.08 from continuing operations

July 29 AutoNation Inc

* Reports All Time record quarterly EPS from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to $5.4 billion

* Q2 revenue view $5.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In H2, sees improvement due to Takata airbag parts availability,compensation paid by certain manufacturers that will partially offset costs

* Autonation Inc says "Takata airbag recall continues to be disruptive to our business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: