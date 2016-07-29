BRIEF-Tenneco Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.78

July 29 Tenneco Inc
* Tenneco reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.78
* Q2 earnings per share $1.49
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $2.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total revenue in Q2 was $2.2 billion, up 4 percent
year-over-year
* In Q3, Tenneco expects to outpace aggregate industry
production by 2 percentage points
* Sees Q3 revenue up 7 percent
* For full year, company continues to expect total revenue
growth of 6 percent year-over-year
