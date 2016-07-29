BRIEF-CBOE Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

July 29 Cboe Holdings
* Reports strong second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 revenue rose 10 percent to $163.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly average daily volume (options and futures) up 4
percent
* Qtrly total trading volume (options and futures) up 6
percent
* Financial results largely fueled by trading in options on
S&P 500 index (SPX) and futures and options on CBOE volatility
index
* Operating margin was 47.7 percent for Q2 of 2016, down 160
basis points
* Reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2016 fiscal year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: