CORRECTED-BRIEF-Public Service Enterprise Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37

(Corrects second bullet to say FY operating earnings guidance, not total company guidance, is unchanged. Also corrects Q2 operating EPS in fourth bullet to $0.57 from $0.18)

July 29 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc :

* Sees 2016 PSE&G operating Earnings $900-$935 million

* Operating earnings guidance for full year remains unchanged

* PSEG announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Reaffirms FY 2016 operating earnings per share view $2.80 to $3.00

* Sees PSEG power's 2016 operating earnings in the range of $460 million - $525 million

* PSEG power is reducing its forecast of output for 2016 to 50 - 52 twh from its prior forecast of 52 - 54 twh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)