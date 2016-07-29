BRIEF-Exxonmobil earns $1.7 billion in second quarter of 2016

July 29 Exxon Mobil Corp :
* ExxonMobil earns $1.7 billion in second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.41
* Qtrly upstream earnings were $294 million in Q2 of 2016,
down $1.7 billion from Q2 of 2015
* Q2 total revenue and other income $57,694 million versus.
$74,113 million year-ago
* Qtrly downstream earnings were $825 million, down $681
million from Q2 of 2015
* Q2 2016 earnings of $1.7 billion decreased $2.5 billion,
or 59 percent, from Q2 of 2015
* Q2 2016 capital and exploration expenditures were $5.2
billion, down 38 percent from Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly oil-equivalent production was essentially unchanged
versus last year at 4 million oil-equivalent barrels per day
* Qtrly liquids production totaled 2.3 million barrels per
day, up 39,000 barrels per day
* Q2 cash flow from operations and asset sales $5.5 billion
versus. $9.4 billion last year
* Qtrly chemical earnings of $1.2 billion were $29 million
lower than Q2 of 2015
* CEO Tillerson "financial results reflect a volatile
industry environment"
* Qtrly natural gas production was 9.8 billion cubic feet
per day, down 366 million cubic feet per day from 2015
* Q2 oil-equivalent production 3,957 KOEBD versus. 3,979
KOEBD last year
* Qtrly U.S. upstream earnings declined $467 million from Q2
of 2015 to a loss of $514 million in Q2 of 2016
* Q2 worldwide refinery throughput 4,152 KBD versus. 4,330
KBD last year
* Exxon CEO Tillerson "ExxonMobil remains focused on
business fundamentals, cost discipline and advancing selective
new investments across value chain"
* Liquids production growth from recent start-ups "more than
offset" impact of field decline, downtime events in Q2, notably
in Canada, Nigeria
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $60.41
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly results reflect "sharply lower commodity prices,
weaker refining margins and continued strength in chemical
segment"
