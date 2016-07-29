版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-K. Hovnanian enterprises announces tender offer

July 29 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc

* k. Hovnanian enterprises Inc. Announces tender offer and consent solicitation and new financing transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

