BRIEF-ASB Bancorp Q2 core earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

July 29 ASB Bancorp Inc :
* In April 2016, bank decided to settle its qualified
pension plan liability for all remaining participants effective
July 1, 2016
* Preliminary estimate of one-time settlement charge is in
range of $8.7 million to $9.5 million before income taxes from
settlement
* ASB Bancorp, Inc. Reports financial results for the second
quarter and six months ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.45
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.33 excluding items
* Net interest income increased 9.1% to $5.9 million for
three months ended June 30, 2016
* Settlement is expected to be recognized in q4 of 2016
