BRIEF-Ligand announces licensing agreement with Nucorion Pharmaceuticals

July 29 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Ligand announces multi-program LTP technology licensing
agreement with nucorion pharmaceuticals
* Newly-Formed Nucorion, co-founded by Ligand, to pursue a
pipeline of LTP-based programs for China and other markets
* Eligible to receive milestone payments as well as
royalties ranging from 5% to 9% on net sales of products
developed by Nucorion under agreement
