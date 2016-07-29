BRIEF-Ligand announces licensing agreement with Nucorion Pharmaceuticals

July 29 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ligand announces multi-program LTP technology licensing agreement with nucorion pharmaceuticals

* Newly-Formed Nucorion, co-founded by Ligand, to pursue a pipeline of LTP-based programs for China and other markets

* Eligible to receive milestone payments as well as royalties ranging from 5% to 9% on net sales of products developed by Nucorion under agreement

* Eligible to receive milestone payments as well as royalties ranging from 5% to 9% on net sales of products developed by Nucorion under agreement