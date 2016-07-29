BRIEF-Allegiant Travel Co Q2 earnings per share $3.68

July 29 Allegiant Travel Co
* Allegiant Travel Co qtrly earnings per share $3.68
* Allegiant Travel Co sees 2016 capital expenditures $360
million
* Allegiant Travel Company second quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q3 TRASM is expected to decrease between ten and a half
and eight and a half percent
* CASM ex fuel is expected to remain between zero and an
increase of four percent for full year
* Qtrly total operating revenue $344.9 million versus $322.1
million
* Qtrly CASM declined 11 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)