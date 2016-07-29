版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 23:31 BJT

BRIEF-Smartfinancial Q2 earnings per share $0.15

July 29 Smartfinancial Inc

* Smartfinancial reports second quarter results

* Qtrly non GAAP operating earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Net interest income totaled $9.6 million in q2 of 2016 compared to $9.1 million in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐