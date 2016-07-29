版本:
BRIEF-Salisbury Bancorp Inc. reports Q2 earnings per share $0.63

July 29 Salisbury Bancorp Inc says -

* Salisbury Bancorp Inc. reports results for second quarter 2016; declares 28 cent dividend

* Salisbury Bancorp Inc says tax equivalent net interest income for Q2 2016 decreased $112,000, or 1.4%, versus Q1 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

