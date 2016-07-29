版本:
BRIEF-Logistec Q2 earnings per share C$0.07

July 29 Logistec Corp

* Logistec announces its results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.07

* Q2 revenue fell 10.8 percent to c$79.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

